The Ish You Missed: Ja Rule Quiet Crowd Video Faked

And Jordyn Woods has a weak sauce cop out!

February 25, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Don't fall for the Ja Rule video that went viral! And really, Jordyn Woods? THAT'S your excuse? SMH. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Tyga was reportedly seen reaching for a security guard's gun after he was kicked out of Floyd Mayweather's birthday party. 

Don't believe everything you see on the internet! There are videos going around showing a performance Ja Rule did at a basketball game over the weekend. It looked like the crowd didn't respond at all, but that wasn't the case. 

 

Jordyn Woods cannot handle her booze! Sources close to her are saying she's been begging Kylie and Khloe to forgive her; that she was blackout drunk and doesn't remember anything and that's why she hooked up with Tristan. 

Virginia can't get it right... SMH. Recently two high-ranking politicians there were involved in blackface scandals. And nowwww, there's a racist incident garnering attention that happened at an elementary school. 

 

