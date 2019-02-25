The Ish You Missed: Ja Rule Quiet Crowd Video Faked

Don't fall for the Ja Rule video that went viral! And really, Jordyn Woods? THAT'S your excuse? SMH. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Tyga was reportedly seen reaching for a security guard's gun after he was kicked out of Floyd Mayweather's birthday party.

Tyga Grabs for Gun After Being Dragged Out of Floyd Mayweather's Birthday Party https://t.co/WH2uBsdzJ8 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 25, 2019

Don't believe everything you see on the internet! There are videos going around showing a performance Ja Rule did at a basketball game over the weekend. It looked like the crowd didn't respond at all, but that wasn't the case.

Ja Rule defends Milwaukee halftime performance: 'My bag just keeps getting bigger' https://t.co/tkeMVNiqHC pic.twitter.com/ZTNxD7NrjG — Complex (@Complex) February 24, 2019

Jordyn Woods cannot handle her booze! Sources close to her are saying she's been begging Kylie and Khloe to forgive her; that she was blackout drunk and doesn't remember anything and that's why she hooked up with Tristan.

Jordyn Woods Says Sorry for Tristan Hookup, Blames Booze https://t.co/dlAu2WLEA5 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 25, 2019

Virginia can't get it right... SMH. Recently two high-ranking politicians there were involved in blackface scandals. And nowwww, there's a racist incident garnering attention that happened at an elementary school.

An elementary school in Virginia has apologized after students were instructed to play a Black History Month "game" in which they pretended to be runaway slaveshttps://t.co/qNO6dQrzWM — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 25, 2019

