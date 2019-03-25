The Ish You Missed: J-Lo Announces Summer Tour!

J-Lo is celebrating her birthday this summer with a TOUR! Plus, Elton John praises A Tribe Called Quest! More in The Ish You Missed with The Hot Morning Crew!

Shaq is gonna be the new face of Papa John's pizza!

Time for a pizza party! I’m excited to join @PapaJohns as a member of the Board of Directors and investor in 9 stores in #Atlanta. Excited to work with Papa John’s team members and customers - more here: https://t.co/PRXG7ORtFk pic.twitter.com/c5uj5BRuQ1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) March 22, 2019

Sir Elton John interviewed Q-Tip, calling A Tribe Called Quest one of the most seminal hip hop groups of all time.

Sir Elton John is a huge fan of A Tribe Called Quest, calls Q-Tip a "legend" in new Beats 1 interviewhttps://t.co/2sOi9HKhot pic.twitter.com/wv1tXrr7G9 — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) March 21, 2019

A woman was in a serious car crash back in 2009. She fractured her neck and was unresponsive in a coma for four weeks. She worked 8 hours a day to regain movement and speech. She now lives in CT and works as a neurosurgery nurse! Read the whole story here!

Jennifer Lopez turns 50 this summer and she's inviting everyone to her birthday party! She announced her first tour in several years!

It’s my party!!!! Let’s sing and dance the night away ---- !! I can’t wait to celebrate my birthday with all of you on tour this summer -- #JLOItsMyParty--For more info: https://t.co/bLnW7swbIS pic.twitter.com/sg6LBXFcgF — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) March 22, 2019

