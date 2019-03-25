The Ish You Missed: J-Lo Announces Summer Tour!

Plus, Elton John praises A Tribe Called Quest!

March 25, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

J-Lo is celebrating her birthday this summer with a TOUR! Plus, Elton John praises A Tribe Called Quest! More in The Ish You Missed with The Hot Morning Crew! 

Shaq is gonna be the new face of Papa John's pizza! 

Sir Elton John interviewed Q-Tip, calling A Tribe Called Quest one of the most seminal hip hop groups of all time.  

A woman was in a serious car crash back in 2009. She fractured her neck and was unresponsive in a coma for four weeks. She worked 8 hours a day to regain movement and speech. She now lives in CT and works as a neurosurgery nurse! Read the whole story here

Jennifer Lopez turns 50 this summer and she's inviting everyone to her birthday party! She announced her first tour in several years! 

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles! 

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM! 

 

Tags: 
the ish you missed
ish you missed
Hot Morning Crew

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Dr. Dre Called After For Shading College Scam WZMXFM: On-Demand
Phresher X Big Regg HOT 93.7’s HOT SPOT
Jay Sean Talks "With You," No Rules, DJing & Traveling The World With DJ Meechie Up Next
Jay Sean Talks "With You," No Rules, DJing & Traveling The World With DJ Meechie Part 2 Up Next
The Ish You Missed: J-Lo Announces Summer Birthday Tour! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Wendy Williams' Messy AF Marriage WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes