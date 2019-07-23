The Ish You Missed: Injury Filming 'Fast 9' Shuts Down Production

A stunt man was injured on the set of Fast 9! Plus, allegations come at a celebrity photographer. And filming begins begins for West Side Story! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning!

A stunt man suffered a head injury on the set of Fast and Furious 9, shutting down production.

All production for 'Fast & Furious 9' has been stopped following stuntman injury.https://t.co/CTX7wiWOx7 pic.twitter.com/trTKWFAgqW — Complex (@Complex) July 22, 2019

Celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde has been accused of harassment and misconduct.

“Photographer who has worked with Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande is accused of 'predatory' behavior” The stories of womxn who’ve come forward in regards to their horrifying experience with the perv #MarcusHyde, churns my guts. End him & lock him up. https://t.co/2uD3Ljvhkq — Ana (@Ajay_Chieftain) July 22, 2019

Production is underway for the remake of West Side Story!

Steven Spielberg Shoots Iconic “America” Scene For ‘West Side Story’ During Harlem Heatwave https://t.co/UtCz7vPbad (Photo Credit: JB Nicholas/ SplashNews) pic.twitter.com/yl3gZ8ox0z — Bossip (@Bossip) July 22, 2019

