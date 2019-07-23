The Ish You Missed: Injury Filming 'Fast 9' Shuts Down Production

July 23, 2019
Hot Morning Crew
Hobbs & Shaw

A stunt man was injured on the set of Fast 9! Plus, allegations come at a celebrity photographer. And filming begins begins for West Side Story! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning! 

A stunt man suffered a head injury on the set of Fast and Furious 9, shutting down production.  

Celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde has been accused of harassment and misconduct.

Production is underway for the remake of West Side Story

the ish you missed
Hot Morning Crew

