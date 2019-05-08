The Ish You Missed: Ice-T Is Trying To Exonerate An Inmate
Ice-T believes an innocent man is behind bars. Plus, a 9-year-old saves her best friend from choking! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!
First Kim Kardashian! And now Law & Order SVU star, Ice-T is trying to get people out of prison. He believes the wrong man is behind bars for a 1980s murder and wants a DNA test done.
The first photos of Baby Sussex were revealed today!
“We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy”— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 8, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, introduce their new baby son to the world https://t.co/RGfVNoJgmF pic.twitter.com/VhijbrW01F
A police department in Indiana is encouraging snitching! LOL!
A 9-year-old girl saved her best friend from choking just ONE day after learning the Heimlich in a safety class!
Girl saves best friend from choking the day after learning Heimlich maneuver: https://t.co/ZsQPHy0TVs pic.twitter.com/zxdJbGIj3m— SpeedReads (@SpeedReads) May 8, 2019
Joe Budden was spotted in Miami with a 29-year-old model... so messy!
Welp: Joe Budden Caught Creepin’ In Miami With Geriatric Junk Lover Jazzma Kendrick? https://t.co/Jj0eJdLCbv— Bossip (@Bossip) May 7, 2019
(Photo: Johnny Nunez/Shawn Drakes / Getty) pic.twitter.com/Jo78qOxAhN
Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!
Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!
Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!