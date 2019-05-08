The Ish You Missed: Ice-T Is Trying To Exonerate An Inmate

May 8, 2019
Ice-T believes an innocent man is behind bars. Plus, a 9-year-old saves her best friend from choking! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

First Kim Kardashian! And now Law & Order SVU star, Ice-T is trying to get people out of prison. He believes the wrong man is behind bars for a 1980s murder and wants a DNA test done. 

The first photos of Baby Sussex were revealed today! 

A police department in Indiana is encouraging snitching! LOL!

A 9-year-old girl saved her best friend from choking just ONE day after learning the Heimlich in a safety class! 

Joe Budden was spotted in Miami with a 29-year-old model... so messy! 

