The Ish You Missed: Ice Cream Licker Faces Charges

July 8, 2019
The ice cream licker faces charges! Plus, two drunk guys rescued a baby bird! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

A couple of guys near Salt Lake City were hangin' out, drinking, and a baby bird fell out of the sky! It was a two-week-old finch that couldn't even fly yet. They knew it would die if they didn't find help, but they were too drunk to drive anywhere, so they called an Uber to take the bird to a nearby wildlife center!

Did you see that viral video of the lady in the store who licked ice cream and put it back on the shelf?!?! Ew! It seems like a very gross prank, but it's actually a felony for tampering!! She's facing charges!

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their 3rd anniversary and he posted a sweet Instagram post! #RelationshipGoals 

Year 3. Happy Anniversary Babylove. @Ciara

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

Stevie Wonder is having a kidney transplant later this year.

