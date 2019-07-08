The Ish You Missed: Ice Cream Licker Faces Charges

The ice cream licker faces charges! Plus, two drunk guys rescued a baby bird! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

A couple of guys near Salt Lake City were hangin' out, drinking, and a baby bird fell out of the sky! It was a two-week-old finch that couldn't even fly yet. They knew it would die if they didn't find help, but they were too drunk to drive anywhere, so they called an Uber to take the bird to a nearby wildlife center!

A wildlife rescue is commending a man who found a creative way to rescue an abandoned baby bird. https://t.co/h2XrcFd8fT — ABC 7 Amarillo (@ABC7Amarillo) July 8, 2019

Did you see that viral video of the lady in the store who licked ice cream and put it back on the shelf?!?! Ew! It seems like a very gross prank, but it's actually a felony for tampering!! She's facing charges!

Woman who licked tub of ice cream faces up to 20 years in prison https://t.co/QLIVzzhHLZ pic.twitter.com/VBOU3YLyI3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 4, 2019

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their 3rd anniversary and he posted a sweet Instagram post! #RelationshipGoals

Stevie Wonder is having a kidney transplant later this year.

Stevie Wonder announces he'll be having kidney surgery in September https://t.co/w8hX7JHnFX pic.twitter.com/fQDO6vvGiU — CNN (@CNN) July 7, 2019

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!