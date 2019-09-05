The Ish You Missed: Hurricane Dorian Washed Up WHAT On Shore?!

Hurricane Dorian caused suspicious stuff to wash up on shore! And it's got Florida Man parking in an odd place! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Hurricane Dorian washed up a lot more than just animals and debris... bricks of COCAINE washed up on the beach in Florida!

Marianne Williamson who is running for President posted (then deleted) that the power of the mind was responsible for keeping Dorian from hitting the U.S. harder than it has.

Marianne Williamson has deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/YdLRD7UfoZ — Yashar Ali -- (@yashar) September 4, 2019

And meanwhile, in Jacksonville, FL, a guy didn't want anything to happen to his Smart Car during the storm and his wife's car was already in the garage, sooo.... he parked it in his kitchen! LOL! (DUUUUVALLLL!)

Smart move: A Florida man parks his Smart car in his kitchen to protect it from Hurricane Dorian. https://t.co/YvLps5M6MC #odd — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) September 4, 2019

Cartel Crew is launching a second season. It's the reality show about kingpin drug dealers.

The Cartel is still alive. This is the real life after narcos. #CartelCrew returns for Season 2 MON 10/7 at 9/8c on @VH1 pic.twitter.com/xHVrgBuvCh — Cartel Crew (@CartelCrewVH1) September 4, 2019

