The Ish You Missed: How Long Could You Go Without Social Media?

How long do you spend on social media? Could you go without it? Plus, Chicago elected their new mayor and it's an awesome double first! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Shout out to Chicago! They elected the first black and LGBTQ woman for mayor! That's awesome! Congrats to Lori Lightfoot!

BREAKING: Lori Lightfoot is apparent winner in Chicago runoff, and is poised to become the city's first black female, first openly gay mayor. https://t.co/9WOYv6pdGI — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 3, 2019

How many hours do you think you spend on social media? Probably more than you think! Survey found 25% of Americans spend 10 hours a day! 50% said they spend 3 hours or less. Very tough to detox. Participants were asked to go without social media for 7 days and record their experience in a journal. Only 10% went the full week. 25% couldn't even last more than three days!!

Survey: 25% of Americans spend 10+ hours a day on social media https://t.co/M6VcuhKtWE — Ladders (@LaddersHQ) March 29, 2019

A guy called cops over the weekend after he heard strange noises coming from his attic. Cops came to check it out and didn't find anything, but instead busted him for a meth lab. LOL!

Plattsburgh man calls police on non-existent intruder, gets arrested for alleged in-home meth lab https://t.co/a5VPMFcrIa #SunCmtyNews — Sun Community News (@SunCmtyNews) April 1, 2019

Romeo Santos posted this photo alluding that Aventura were reuniting for a new album, but it was an April Fool's joke and people were mad!



