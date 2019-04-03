The Ish You Missed: How Long Could You Go Without Social Media?

Plus, Chicago's new mayor is an awesome double first!

April 3, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

How long do you spend on social media? Could you go without it? Plus, Chicago elected their new mayor and it's an awesome double first! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Shout out to Chicago! They elected the first black and LGBTQ woman for mayor! That's awesome! Congrats to Lori Lightfoot!



How many hours do you think you spend on social media? Probably more than you think! Survey found 25% of Americans spend 10 hours a day! 50% said they spend 3 hours or less. Very tough to detox. Participants were asked to go without social media for 7 days and record their experience in a journal. Only 10% went the full week. 25% couldn't even last more than three days!!

A guy called cops over the weekend after he heard strange noises coming from his attic. Cops came to check it out and didn't find anything, but instead busted him for a meth lab. LOL! 

Romeo Santos posted this photo alluding that Aventura were reuniting for a new album, but it was an April Fool's joke and people were mad! 

Nuevo sencillo de Aventura esta noche a las 9PM EST. #UT--PIA

A post shared by Romeo Santos (@romeosantos) on

