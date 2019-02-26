The Ish You Missed: Heckler Arrested At CT Comedy Show

This dude from Mass can dish it out but can't take it? Plus, LL Cool J and Ice Cube make money moves! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Disney's recent acquisition of 20th Century Fox may have opened some doors for other businesses and entrepreneurs... LL Cool J and Ice Cube reportedly secured a billion dollar investment deal to buy sports TV channels!

Ice Cube, LL Cool J Get Billion Dollar Backing In Quest to Buy Sports TV Stations https://t.co/W91tJlnGLt — TMZ (@TMZ) February 22, 2019

A dude from Massachusetts has no chill. He was accused of threatening comedian Aries Spears (who was just here at the studio last week)! Spears was doing a show at The Funny Bone in Manchester, CT. The guy was allegedly heckling Spears and they got into an argument, so he pulled out a knife while he was leaving and threatened the comedian! He got rid of the knife, but they found it. He was charged with threatening, breach of peace, and tampering with evidence.

PD: Man arrested for threatening comedian Aries Spears in Manchester https://t.co/zjyENybj6W pic.twitter.com/29qmIqD8AD — FOX 61 (@FOX61News) February 25, 2019

If you're into the '90s rock scene, Korn and Alice In Chains are touring this summer!

Korn and Alice in Chains will unite for a co-headlining summer tour https://t.co/xsHdBak2WM pic.twitter.com/6dVnIpzqdl — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 25, 2019

The cast of Love and Hip Hop went to Costa Rica and things got HEATED between Safaree and Joe!

Does it seem like Safaree is choosing his relationship OVER his friendships? #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/Z0SDAPm5rj — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) February 26, 2019

