The Ish You Missed: Halloween Skeleton Alerts Cops

Pubs in the UK are introducing beer made from cereal! They teamed up with Kellogg's for three different flavors!

Cereal-iously?: @KelloggsUK beer, which is made from cereal, is to be rolled out across pubs and bars in the UK #ukpubs https://t.co/DnpgdlK1qp — Morning Advertiser (@morningad) June 19, 2019

A woman in Canada stopped by a tag sale and saw a decorative Halloween skeleton for cheap, so she bought it. She strapped it into the front seat of her car (it wouldn't fit in the trunk), she went shopping, and someone called the cops! LOLLL!

Police stop woman after mistaking her 'skinned human' Halloween decoration sitting in front seat of car for a real corpse https://t.co/2mKX2HKWDb — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 18, 2019

Angelina from Jersey Shore is mad that Love & Hip Hop won instead of them at the MTV Awards. SMH, get over it.

Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Cortese from JS were particularly bitter about the loss, prompting LHH producer Mona Scott-Young to shade them on Instagram. https://t.co/gfbhT7dGsp — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) June 19, 2019

