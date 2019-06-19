The Ish You Missed: Halloween Skeleton Alerts Cops

June 19, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

It's not even summer yet so a Halloween prop caused some alarm, LOL! Plus, cereal-flavored beer is now a thing! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Pubs in the UK are introducing beer made from cereal! They teamed up with Kellogg's for three different flavors!

A woman in Canada stopped by a tag sale and saw a decorative Halloween skeleton for cheap, so she bought it. She strapped it into the front seat of her car (it wouldn't fit in the trunk), she went shopping, and someone called the cops! LOLLL!

Angelina from Jersey Shore is mad that Love & Hip Hop won instead of them at the MTV Awards. SMH, get over it. 

