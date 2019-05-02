The Ish You Missed: Guy Is Dating, Knocked Up Twin Sisters

A guy is dating twin sisters and they're both knocked up. Plus, Cardi B was naked on Instagram again. More in The Ish You Missed with The Hot Morning Crew!

So this guy is dating twin sisters. Both of them at the same time. Yes, they're cool with it. Oh, and they're both pregnant.

More and more funeral homes are getting requests for extreme embalming. The bodies can be preserved and displayed in lifelike scenarios. Cool or creepy?

A woman's medication for colon cancer caused her eyelashes to grow long very rapidly.

Fans wondered if Cardi B had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction on the BBMAs red carpet, so she went on Instagram to set the record straight sans clothing... it's since been deleted, but the internet is forever, LOL!

