The Ish You Missed: Ghost Was Actually A Living Dude!

Boosie saw CEO Pee Thomas drop $200,000 in a strip club in Atlanta!

Boosie Says He Saw QC CEO Pee Thomas Throw $200K in the Strip Club (@boosieofficial @qcm_p) https://t.co/hv4vkDu0I8 — DJ Vlad - VladTV.com (@djvlad) February 5, 2019

A Florida woman is under arrest after she attacked her boyfriend with... a pork chop. She allegedly grabbed the first thing she could to use as a weapon. She launched the pork chop into his face and he ran out with a small cut under his eye.

The other white meat https://t.co/0zEs1JTw1c — Josh Mankiewicz (@JoshMankiewicz) February 5, 2019

A college student in North Carolina thought she saw a ghost in her closet. So she checked it out and it ended up being a creepy dude hiding in there trying on her clothes!! (WHAT?!?!)

This college student thought there was a ghost in her apartment but the reality was MUCH scarierhttps://t.co/ITbBrsrZe1 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 5, 2019

Sidney Starr from Love & Hip Hop New York finally consulted with a doctor about her gender surgery. She went into graphic detail.

Did you guys like me on tonight’s new episode of @loveandhiphop NewYork ?? Let me know your thoughts !!! #LHHNY I hope I inspired somebody tonight pic.twitter.com/GfI0sYXo1T — Sidney Starr (@Sidneystardance) February 5, 2019

