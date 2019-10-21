The Ish You Missed: The Game Loses Appeal in Sex Assault Lawsuit

The Game may have to pay out over $7 million to a woman accusing him of sexual assault. Plus, new heat from Frank Ocean... finally!!

Last week, a sex tape surfaced online and quickly went viral, featuring Pastor David Wilson of Texas... but now his family is saying it's not real, and it features an impostor trying to ruin the Pastor's reputation.

Game over for The Game in his latest attempt to appeal a $7 million legal judgment against him for sexual assault. Game requested a new trial in Federal appeals court in illinois after previously ordered to pay $7.13 million to Priscilla Rainey, a contestant on his short lived reality dating show She's Got Game. She accused him of sexual assault during the taping and said he disparaged her after. The court denied his motion, admonished him for blowing off the trial, and called his conduct deeply reprehensible.

Frank Ocean has answered repeated demands from fans for new music, premiering something new on the 8th episode of his Beats 1 show Blonded Radio. He dropped "DHL," which he describes as a loosie, and a treat for the comeback episode.

Video of DHL

Lori Harvey was supposedly seen chilling with Future. Does this mean she and Diddy are over?