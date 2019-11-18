The Ish You Missed: Florida Man Stole Condoms

Florida Man is at it again! Plus, Jay-Z's foundation hosts inaugural gala! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Florida Man at it again... a guy in Florida stole a bunch of condoms from a Walmart in Port Charlotte, but he left his phone at the display, LOL. So yeah... cops are after him!

The inagural Shawn Carter Foundation gala went down Saturday night in Florida!

Tonight, the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala raised $6 Million towards funding post-secondary educational opportunities for future scholars. Thank you to all patrons and supporters for this successful night. #SCFGala pic.twitter.com/Jwdr7371Aw — Shawn Carter Foundation (@ShawnCarterSF) November 17, 2019

