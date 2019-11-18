The Ish You Missed: Florida Man Stole Condoms

November 18, 2019
Florida Man is at it again! Plus, Jay-Z's foundation hosts inaugural gala! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Florida Man at it again... a guy in Florida stole a bunch of condoms from a Walmart in Port Charlotte, but he left his phone at the display, LOL. So yeah... cops are after him!

The inagural Shawn Carter Foundation gala went down Saturday night in Florida! 

