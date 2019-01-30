The Ish You Missed: Florida Man Assaults Wife With Burrito

"Florida Man" is at it again! Plus, Wendy Williams isn't returning to her show anytime soon... and a favorite chain restaurant closes locally! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

A 19-year-old in South Carolina tricked his mom into thinking he was kidnapped said he'd be killed unless the kidnapper got... $130? He was arrested for extortion.

A Florida man got busted for assaulting his wife... with a Taco Bell burrito. He hit her in the face with the tortilla-wrapped treat after she complained he wasn't paying attention to a story about her bad day at work.

Genesis is very sad that Hometown Buffet in Manchester has closed.

Nick Cannon is guest-hosting for Wendy Williams indefinitely... she has not said when she'll return. They're speculating maybe it's because her husband allegedly got his mistress pregnant, she broke her shoulder, etc.

