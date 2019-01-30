The Ish You Missed: Florida Man Assaults Wife With Burrito

Plus, when will Wendy Williams return?

January 30, 2019
Hot-Morning-Crew-2018.jpg
Hot Morning Crew

Photo via Dreamstime

"Florida Man" is at it again! Plus, Wendy Williams isn't returning to her show anytime soon... and a favorite chain restaurant closes locally! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

A 19-year-old in South Carolina tricked his mom into thinking he was kidnapped said he'd be killed unless the kidnapper got... $130? He was arrested for extortion.



A Florida man got busted for assaulting his wife... with a Taco Bell burrito. He hit her in the face with the tortilla-wrapped treat after she complained he wasn't paying attention to a story about her bad day at work. 

Genesis is very sad that Hometown Buffet in Manchester has closed. 

Nick Cannon is guest-hosting for Wendy Williams indefinitely... she has not said when she'll return. They're speculating maybe it's because her husband allegedly got his mistress pregnant, she broke her shoulder, etc. 

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

