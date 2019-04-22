The Ish You Missed: Fake Vacations Pics Are a Thing

Fake that fancy vacation photo -- you know, for the 'gram! Plus, Katt Williams has to pay up! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Filmmaker John Singleton suffered a stroke over the weekend.

Director John Singleton has reportedly suffered a stroke. https://t.co/dHcSnLztUW pic.twitter.com/WmHi74jgxz — Complex (@Complex) April 20, 2019

ABC is staging live remakes of All In The Family and The Jeffersons! Jimmy Kimmel will host on May 22nd along with Norman Lear who created both shows. It'll be 90 minutes long.

'All in the Family,' 'The Jeffersons' returning for reboot — see who's starring https://t.co/LAsvxXbOa9 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 19, 2019

If you're always trying to keep up the illusion of your "fabulous" life on social media, you can fake a vacation photo!

BREAKING NEWS: Image-obsessed millennials who can't afford the luxury vacations to keep up with their glamorous Instagram personas are paying professionals to FAKE their pictures. The website https://t.co/4HcnhPOXXc was created about a year ago. pic.twitter.com/cN8AOEfBCV — Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) April 21, 2019

Katt Williams has to pay $25K to a fan he punched.

Katt Williams owes $25,000 over a fist fight with a fan.https://t.co/ycDuHGzStr — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) April 20, 2019

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!