The Ish You Missed: Fake Vacations Pics Are a Thing

April 22, 2019
Photo: iStock/Getty Images Plus

Fake that fancy vacation photo -- you know, for the 'gram! Plus, Katt Williams has to pay up! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Filmmaker John Singleton suffered a stroke over the weekend. 

ABC is staging live remakes of All In The Family and The Jeffersons! Jimmy Kimmel will host on May 22nd along with Norman Lear who created both shows. It'll be 90 minutes long. 

If you're always trying to keep up the illusion of your "fabulous" life on social media, you can fake a vacation photo! 

Katt Williams has to pay $25K to a fan he punched. 

