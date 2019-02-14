The Ish You Missed: Ending a Relationship on V-Day?

And does age really matter?

February 14, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Yup, break-ups still happen on Valentine's Day. Plus, sooo much reality show drama! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

B. Smith, she's famous for a restaurant and she was a model -- she made a lot of money... Bravo has greenlit a reality show featuring her husband, Dan Gasby, who is in an adulterous relationship with his mistress Alex Lerner. They all live in the same house. People are outraged. 

7% percent of people have ended a relationship on Valentine's Day! 

(BTW, you can shred a photo of your ex at Hooters to get free wings!)

Lil Mo caught her husband Karl Facetiming a girl on Marriage Boot Camp. (How you think she ain't gonna find out??!?) 

 

Plus, Stevey says age IS a number... if you date someone who's 21 when you're 40, it's tough because they really haven't had that many life experiences yet. But Nancy argues that age shouldn't matter! 

What do you think? 

