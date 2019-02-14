The Ish You Missed: Ending a Relationship on V-Day?

Yup, break-ups still happen on Valentine's Day. Plus, sooo much reality show drama! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

B. Smith, she's famous for a restaurant and she was a model -- she made a lot of money... Bravo has greenlit a reality show featuring her husband, Dan Gasby, who is in an adulterous relationship with his mistress Alex Lerner. They all live in the same house. People are outraged.

Bravo Greenlights Reality Show With B Smith https://t.co/ASwbpx4a6Z pic.twitter.com/mqJtZulo5Q — Certified Pop (@CertifiedPop) February 13, 2019

7% percent of people have ended a relationship on Valentine's Day!

7% of Americans say they've broken up with someone on Valentine's Day. https://t.co/Gt3MzExJJ7 pic.twitter.com/wquYSDLJBR — YouGovUS (@YouGovUS) February 14, 2019

(BTW, you can shred a photo of your ex at Hooters to get free wings!)

Nobody likes an ex. Everyone loves free wings. Shred a pic of your ex and get 10 free boneless wings when you buy any 10 today only -- https://t.co/Su1k7NnkE3 pic.twitter.com/SfSmRnYsfW — Hooters (@Hooters) February 14, 2019

Lil Mo caught her husband Karl Facetiming a girl on Marriage Boot Camp. (How you think she ain't gonna find out??!?)

Karl Dargan has previously admitted to being a bit of a ladies’ man. https://t.co/OXJ4sJnJUo — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) February 13, 2019

but i’m the mean one hmmmmmmm i would never disrespect nobody on TV like that especially when i’m tryna fix it. i wouldn’t do nothing sneaky like that. EVER. but it’s cool!!! i hope it was worth it. NO CAP #HipHopBootCamp — LIL' MO (@THELILMOSHOW) February 8, 2019

I just need all my male followers to just FLOW wit me on this one #hiphopbootcamp — Karl Dargan (@DynamiteKO) February 8, 2019

Plus, Stevey says age IS a number... if you date someone who's 21 when you're 40, it's tough because they really haven't had that many life experiences yet. But Nancy argues that age shouldn't matter!

What do you think?

