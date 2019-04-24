The Ish You Missed: Easter Bunny Gone Bad

Viral Easter Bunny gone bad! Plus, HOW LONG do adults spend sitting?! And Cardi B throws shade at The Shade Room! More in The Ish You Missed with The Hot Morning Crew!

Did you see that funny viral video of the Easter Bunny who got into a brawl at at club? (He was defending a woman who was spit on.) Welllll... turns out that guy is wanted in at least two states and has a history of armed robbery and other crimes.

The fight broke out while the man was bar hopping with friends on Sunday.

https://t.co/zWBMb4CjzK — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 24, 2019

In South Korea, it is mandatory for men between the ages 18-35 to serve in the military for at least 21 months. One guy figured a way out by eating a ton of fried chicken and booze to get FAT so he wouldn't pass the physical.

A new study found that the average adult in the US now spends 6 hours and 24 minutes sitting down, almost an hour more than a decade ago. Get up and move, people!

Adults' average sitting hours increased from 5.5 in 2007 to 6.4 per day in 2016, a new study found. Adults who spend at least an hour daily on a computer outside work rose from 29% to 50%. https://t.co/cxuTR22nEZ — Captivate (@Captivate) April 24, 2019

Cardi B went on an Instagram rant last night accusing The Shade Room of posting negativity, responding to a story they posted a story about Offset. (The posts have since been deleted.)

Cardi B goes off on The Shade Room after negative Offset post: "Y'all don't post the accomplishments. Y'all post the f---ed sh--" https://t.co/JzpzkFYK9F pic.twitter.com/xdZ2ovWR8x — billboard (@billboard) April 23, 2019

