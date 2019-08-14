The Ish You Missed: East Hartford's William Knight Wins UFC Fight!

Shout out East Hartford's William Knight!!! Plus, Florida Man really brought dine-and-dash to another level! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

A guy collapsed in the emergency room waiting for a room for more than 30 minutes... he lost a ton of blood!

Florida Man brought dine-and-dash to a whole new level! He was on a first date... at Denny's. Afterwards, he was going like 100 MPH, driving erratically. He told his date he wasn't going to stop because he didn't have a valid license... nor did he pay for their meal! Wow, LOL! There probably won't be a second date!

Shawn Mendes celebrated his 21st birthday and it looks like it's official with Camila Cabello! Video has surfaced of them making out.

Congratulations to East Hartford's own William Knight! He won the UFC fight last night! William speaks out about how he was bullied as a teen in Manchester. LOOK AT HIM NOW!