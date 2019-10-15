The Ish You Missed: Drunk Guy On Plane Pukes On Woman

A drunk guy puked on a woman on an airplane. Plus, Anthony Davis sits out for a thumb injury. And Erica Mena BUYS a push present? More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Anthony Davis, who came from New Orleans and is now playing for the Lakers, sprained his thumb and now he's out. LOL... just tape it up and play!

Anthony Davis, who was injured in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, had an MRI today.



Results of the MRI confirmed a sprained right thumb and his status will be day-to-day. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 15, 2019

A Spirit Airlines flight was delayed last week when a drunk passenger walked on to the plane... and threw up in a woman's hair! She was horrified--understandably--and taken to the front of the plane, where a flight attendant helped her clean the mess. Everyone had to get off the plane because they had to sanitize it.

Spirit Airlines flight delayed after drunk passenger vomits in woman's hair https://t.co/lWDGJtEY57 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 10, 2019

Speaking of planes, there was a high school cross country team from New Jersey looking forward to going to Orlando this month. They'd been fundraising for two years... and their flight was canceled at the last minute. They went to social media to figure it out and caught the attention of Delta who gave them a private plane (usually used for pro sports teams/political campaigns) to fly them out there!

Erica Mena is pregnant so she should be the one getting the push present... but SHE bought one for Safaree?? She got him a $50k necklace. Uhh... he ain't pushing anything.

Erica Mena Buys Husband Safaree a Lavish 'Daddy' Push Gift https://t.co/ZRVZB2BRA8 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 13, 2019

