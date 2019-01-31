The Ish You Missed: Dreamdoll Breaks The Internet!

And a puppy rescued during a marathon!

January 31, 2019
Hot-Morning-Crew-2018.jpg
Hot Morning Crew
Dreamdoll broke the internet tellin' them boys! Plus, a woman rescued a puppy mid-marathon run! These stories and MORE in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Everyone's talking about Don Q and Tory Lanez going back and forth... well, then Dreamdoll jumps in dropping bars! AND ---- SHE ---- KILLED ---- IT! ----

A woman in Thailand was running a marathon, she was 7 miles in when she noticed a puppy in the road! She scooped up the puppy and continued running with it for the remainder of the marathon! She later tried to track down the owner, no one claimed the puppy, so she adopted him and named him after the area the race was held. 

A woman from Scotland has synesthesia and says she can TASTE words! She's telling Twitter users to tell them what their name tastes like, LOL! For example: Keith tastes like mint gum. Madison tastes like a mix of chocolate and ear wax. Sam tastes like tuna. Sean tastes like furniture polish. And Wendy tastes like watered-down orange juice.

Congrats to 'Medicine' songstress Queen Naija and her boyfriend Clarence! They welcomed their baby boy, Legend Lorenzo White!

Thank You God..

A post shared by Cj & Renzo’s Mommy ❤️ (@queennaija) on

