The Ish You Missed: Drake Brings Out Cardi B At OVO Fest

August 6, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Drake brings out Cardi B at OVO Fest! Plus, find out why Geto Boys fans are upset! More in The Ish You Missed with The Hot Morning Crew! 

Geto Boys fans are upset because Willie D and Scarface skipped the late Bushwick Bill's verse at a show... 

There's a guy in Florida who heard noises coming from the canal behind his house. He went out and discovered his chocolate lab in the canal -- being attacked by a gator! He jumped in, pryed the jaws open, and rescued his dog!

OVO Fest is happening right now (that's where Buck is!) and Drake brought out Cardi B!

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles! 

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM! 

 

Tags: 
the ish you missed
Hot Morning Crew