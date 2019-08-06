The Ish You Missed: Drake Brings Out Cardi B At OVO Fest

Drake brings out Cardi B at OVO Fest! Plus, find out why Geto Boys fans are upset! More in The Ish You Missed with The Hot Morning Crew!

Geto Boys fans are upset because Willie D and Scarface skipped the late Bushwick Bill's verse at a show...

Geto Boys’ Willie D Reveals Reason He Skipped Bushwick Bill’s Funeral, “Bill Didn’t Like Me — I Ain’t Like Bill” [Video> https://t.co/6K0IURY96I



(Photo: Getty) pic.twitter.com/ipdrFA4ZVV — Bossip (@Bossip) July 16, 2019

There's a guy in Florida who heard noises coming from the canal behind his house. He went out and discovered his chocolate lab in the canal -- being attacked by a gator! He jumped in, pryed the jaws open, and rescued his dog!

Florida senior citizen fights alligator to rescue dog https://t.co/iXmcwL8WDt — UberFacts (@UberFacts) July 20, 2019

OVO Fest is happening right now (that's where Buck is!) and Drake brought out Cardi B!

Thank you @Drake for bringing me out at OVO fest !shit was --------.You see I would do a CardiO fest in The Bronx but ya can’t even behave in Bity Island -------- pic.twitter.com/9wShVbRcuV — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 6, 2019

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!