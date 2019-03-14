The Ish You Missed: Dr. Missy Elliott!

You can soon call her DOCTOR Missy Elliott! Plus, Raz B almost dropped out of The Millennium Tour! More in The Ish You Missed with The Hot Morning Crew!

Raz B almost dropped out of The Millennium Tour because Chris Stokes was reportedly coming back. But he's not leaving, the tour is back on!

Raz B Says He Doesn't Feel Safe on B2K Reunion Tour, But He's Not Quitting https://t.co/CV8Gop5yHw — TMZ (@TMZ) March 13, 2019

The legal walls are closing in on NXIVM sex cult! The ringleader was charged with racketeering. They'd lure women into the group to be used as sex slaves. There are some high profile women involved who also face charges.

NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman pleads guilty to racketeering conspiracy https://t.co/UaLXR4aYWY pic.twitter.com/FJpekbiBlD — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 14, 2019

You can start calling Missy Elliott "Dr. Missy Elliott" soon! She'll receive an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music! Justin Timberlake and Alex Lacamoire will also be honored.

I am soooooo HUMBLED!---------------- https://t.co/ouUZnqflAN — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 12, 2019

MariahLynn dropped a bomb on the Love & Hip Hop reunion saying that she was in a relationship with Rich for 8 years! And he was mad!

Yoooo... Mariah put her whole heart on the line and Rich is looking at her like ------#LHHNY #LHHREUNION pic.twitter.com/HicotPJuqV — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) March 12, 2019

