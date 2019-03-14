The Ish You Missed: Dr. Missy Elliott!

Plus, Raz B almost dropped out of The Millennium Tour!

March 14, 2019
You can soon call her DOCTOR Missy Elliott! Plus, Raz B almost dropped out of The Millennium Tour! More in The Ish You Missed with The Hot Morning Crew! 

Raz B almost dropped out of The Millennium Tour because Chris Stokes was reportedly coming back. But he's not leaving, the tour is back on! 

The legal walls are closing in on NXIVM sex cult! The ringleader was charged with racketeering. They'd lure women into the group to be used as sex slaves. There are some high profile women involved who also face charges. 

You can start calling Missy Elliott "Dr. Missy Elliott" soon! She'll receive an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music! Justin Timberlake and Alex Lacamoire will also be honored. 

MariahLynn dropped a bomb on the Love & Hip Hop reunion saying that she was in a relationship with Rich for 8 years! And he was mad! 

