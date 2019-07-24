The Ish You Missed: Dogs Rescued Owner In Quicksand

July 24, 2019
Dogs saved their owner from quicksand! Plus, Kylie and Travis get dragged for parking where they shouldn't... more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Mahershala Ali was cast in the new Blade movie and Wesley Snipes congratulated him!

Dogs rescued their 87-year-old owner from sinking in knee-deep mud, like quicksand! The dogs ran to get help!

Kylie Jenner posted a pic with Travis Scott of them parked in a handicapped spot with the caption, "Partners in crime 4eva." The internet is mad they're parking where they shouldn't!

J.Lo is celebrating her 50th birthday in Miami at a private residence. A-Rod's birthday is this week, too!

#MOOD... Bc tomorrow’s my birthday!!!!! #leoseason #itsmypartytour #july24 Feeling #happiness #gratitude #love ------------------

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

