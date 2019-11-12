The Ish You Missed: Dogg Pound Rapper Bad Azz Has Died

Rapper Bad Azz has died. Plus, Florida Man is at it again! And a rude airline passenger can't keep their feet to them self! More in The Ish You Missed with The Hot Morning Crew!

Long Beach legend rapper Bad Azz has died. He was part of Snoop Dogg's Dogg Pound and had worked with him, 2Pac, Bizzy Bone, etc. He reportedly died while being held behind bars on a charge of domestic violence.

Florida Man strikes again... a guy in Florida made a terrible decision when he decided to burglarize his probation officer's office... when he was on probation for burglary. SMH. He rode away on a bicycle, ignoring orders to stop... until the bike's chain broke, LOL.

Flying can be an adventure... especially if you're seated near people who have zero self-awareness. A woman on a flight took a photo of someone's disgusting BARE FEET on her head rest... yeah, NO. That's so gross! Keep your feet to yourself. EW.

The memory of TLC's Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes lives on... her headstone was revitalized to honor the late singer.

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!