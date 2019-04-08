The Ish You Missed: Do You Go To Work Hungover?

Do you go to work hungover? You're not alone! Plus, R. Kelly is desperate for money. And sad news for Lil Xan. More in The Ish You Missed with The Hot Morning Crew!

Did you come into work with a hangover this morning? You're definitely not alone! According to a survey, 75% of employees come into work hungover! Survey also found it's more common for men (80%) vs. women (70%). And 46% of those who come to work hungover pretend to do anything, they spend a lot of time in the bathroom, take really long lunch breaks, or go into their car and take a nap. The worst offenders are lawyers (90%) followed by construction workers. (Where are the radio personalities?! LOL!) Millennials do it most often followed by Baby Boomers, then Gen Xers.

These are the industries with the most hungover employees https://t.co/FFytMtjnGQ — Ladders (@LaddersHQ) April 5, 2019

Sadly, Lil Xan's fiancee Annie Smith suffered a miscarriage.

R. Kelly has allegedly been struggling with the cash flow... he was doing a show in Springfield, IL and asked people to take it easy on him.

