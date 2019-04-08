The Ish You Missed: Do You Go To Work Hungover?

Plus, R. Kelly is desperate for cash flow!

April 8, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Photo: iStock/Getty Images Plus

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Do you go to work hungover? You're not alone! Plus, R. Kelly is desperate for money. And sad news for Lil Xan. More in The Ish You Missed with The Hot Morning Crew! 

Did you come into work with a hangover this morning? You're definitely not alone! According to a survey, 75% of employees come into work hungover! Survey also found it's more common for men (80%) vs. women (70%). And 46% of those who come to work hungover pretend to do anything, they spend a lot of time in the bathroom, take really long lunch breaks, or go into their car and take a nap. The worst offenders are lawyers (90%) followed by construction workers. (Where are the radio personalities?! LOL!) Millennials do it most often followed by Baby Boomers, then Gen Xers.

Sadly, Lil Xan's fiancee Annie Smith suffered a miscarriage. 

R. Kelly has allegedly been struggling with the cash flow... he was doing a show in Springfield, IL and asked people to take it easy on him. 

  

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles! 

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM! 

The Ish You Missed: Do You Go To Work Hungover?

Tags: 
the ish you missed
ish you missed
Hot Morning Crew

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kodak Black Backlash WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Do You Go To Work Hungover? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Wendy Williams Partied With Mistress WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 'Leaving Neverland' Inaccuracies WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Did J-Lo Copy Ariana Grande? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nipsey's Family Share Heartbreaking Posts WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes