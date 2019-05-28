The Ish You Missed: Did O.J. Simpson Hook Up With Kris Jenner?

May 28, 2019
Did O.J. Simpson and Kris Jenner hook up back in the '90s? Plus, a woman gets instant karma for eavesdropping on her neighbors! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Iggy Azalea deleted her Twitter and Instagram after topless pics of her leaked on the internet. 

George Clooney is worried for the safety of his twins, as his wife Amal--a human rights attorney--prepares to bring charges to ISIS. 

A woman in Colombia was trying to eavesdrop on her neighbors, so she stuck her head through their metal gate and instant karma... she got stuck! LOL! It took five hours to get her out! 

O.J. always denied doing anything with Kris Jenner back in the day, but according to his manager, he DID and he was bragging about it. They were all in a Jacuzzi and something went down once they were alone! 

