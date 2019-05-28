The Ish You Missed: Did O.J. Simpson Hook Up With Kris Jenner?

Did O.J. Simpson and Kris Jenner hook up back in the '90s? Plus, a woman gets instant karma for eavesdropping on her neighbors! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Iggy Azalea deleted her Twitter and Instagram after topless pics of her leaked on the internet.

Iggy Azalea has deactivated her social media accounts after nude photos leaked, which prompted an enormous amount of sexual harassment:https://t.co/omw5dkd1Tj — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 27, 2019

George Clooney is worried for the safety of his twins, as his wife Amal--a human rights attorney--prepares to bring charges to ISIS.

Actor #GeorgeClooney is facing "real security issues" as attorney wife Amal takes ISIS to court https://t.co/vDJO72UXsh pic.twitter.com/p84G179x5K — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 23, 2019

A woman in Colombia was trying to eavesdrop on her neighbors, so she stuck her head through their metal gate and instant karma... she got stuck! LOL! It took five hours to get her out!

Colombian Woman’s Head Gets Stuck While Attempting to Spy on La Vecina https://t.co/Qe1TGvt0pw via @remezcla @colconquistada — ColombiaCalling (@ColombiaCalling) May 27, 2019

O.J. always denied doing anything with Kris Jenner back in the day, but according to his manager, he DID and he was bragging about it. They were all in a Jacuzzi and something went down once they were alone!

O.J. Simpson Allegedly Bragged About His Steamy “Hot Tub Hookup” With Kris Jenner https://t.co/mR3aEPg8Ay pic.twitter.com/sTuHjUeGDk — BallerAlert (@balleralert) May 27, 2019

