The Ish You Missed: Did J-Lo Copy Ariana Grande?

Plus, a sweet centenarian couple celebrate their 82nd anniversary!

April 4, 2019
Hot Morning Crew
Jennifer Lopez

Did J-Lo copy Ari's signature hairstyle? Plus, 82 YEARS of marriage! Wow! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

This is scary! Brazilian talk show hosts were in the middle of their radio program when armed invaders robbed them, posing as food delivery people! 

103-year-old D.W. Williams and his wife Willie Williams (100) celebrated their 82nd wedding anniversary!! Congratulations!! Their family threw them a party! 



Jennifer Lopez was rocking a high ponytail, channeling Ariana Grande's signature look. (People are saying she copied her, but it's just hair - relax! LOL!)

The Joker trailer is here! Joaquin is THAT GUY!!! This looks awesome! 

