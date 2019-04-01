The Ish You Missed: Denim Underwear Is A Thing

Thotianas everywhere, rejoice! Denim underwear are a thing! Plus, Shotti goes off on 6ix9ine! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Tekashi 6ix9ine's former manager, Shotti, pleaded guilty to two federal weapons charges. He could face life in prison.

6ix9ine's former manager Shotti calls the rapper an "ungrateful rat b*stard" for snitching.



"He broke every code and every rule out this m*therf*cker."



Thotianas everywhere, rejoice! Denim underwear are a thing and you can wear them like shorts! The "navy jean panties" cost over $300!

A stylist is suing Nicki Minaj for $43,000 in unpaid fees.

Stiffy Minaj? Stylist Sues Onika Over $43,200 — Claims She Got Stiffed For 26 Days Of Labor In Lawsuit https://t.co/DWjiajra0h



Jay-Z is a little upset with Omari Hardwick... he kissed Beyonce a little too close to the lips.

Too Much Dip On Ya Chip: Omari Hardwick Went For TWO Uncomfortable Beyonce Kisses And Is Getting Dragged To A Small, Poor Town

