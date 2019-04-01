The Ish You Missed: Denim Underwear Is A Thing

Plus, Shotti goes off on 6ix9ine!

April 1, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Thotianas everywhere, rejoice! Denim underwear are a thing! Plus, Shotti goes off on 6ix9ine! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Tekashi 6ix9ine's former manager, Shotti, pleaded guilty to two federal weapons charges. He could face life in prison. 

Thotianas everywhere, rejoice! Denim underwear are a thing and you can wear them like shorts! The "navy jean panties" cost over $300! 

A stylist is suing Nicki Minaj for $43,000 in unpaid fees. 

Jay-Z is a little upset with Omari Hardwick... he kissed Beyonce a little too close to the lips. 

