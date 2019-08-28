The Ish You Missed: DeMarcus Cousins Allegedly Threatens Baby Mama

DeMarcus Cousins threatens baby mama! Plus, a smart watch saves a kid's life! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

DeMarcus Cousins threatened his baby's mother... she claims he threatened to put a bullet in her head. The Lakers released a statement...

TMZ leaks audio of DeMarcus Cousins allegedly threatening to shoot ex-GF for not letting their son attend his wedding https://t.co/Jz9hJGfzPz pic.twitter.com/ZLWu0FXrkE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 27, 2019

A study found that divorce rates peak at the end of summer, specifically August. Couples think the summer can give them the time they need to rekindle, but it often emphasizes what is going wrong. Plus, at this time of year family vacations are over and it's far enough before the holidays. Empty nesters often reevaluate their relationships, too.

A kid in Arizona asked mom for a smart watch, which ended up saving his life! He was watching TV and started to feel lightheaded. He looked down at his watch and his heart rate was 219 BMP! That's way too high. Normal is between 60-100. It should never be higher than 200 if you're sitting on the couch. His mom took him to the doctor -- turns out he was born with a heart defect!

Did Paul Mooney sexually assault Richard Pryor Jr. way back when? TMZ asked Richard Pryor Jr. and he confirmed that it was NOT consensual; he was molested.

Richard Pryor Jr. Says He Was Molested in Wake of Mooney Allegations https://t.co/CqzV48z7NZ — TMZ (@TMZ) August 28, 2019

