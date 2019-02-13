The Ish You Missed: Dame Dash Apologizes

Dame Dash is making amends... but why? And a country star dumps salad on a woman during a fight! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Dame Dash apologized in a video to Jay-Z, Jim Jones, and Kareem Biggs. It was really weird... some people are saying he was forced to do it by the Illuminati. He's very arrogant and usually never apologizes.

"Just because you don't have the same morals or principles, it's cool. I'm not angry no more."—Dame Dash https://t.co/mkSzSRMzW4 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 13, 2019

Country singer Miranda Lambert (who was married to The Voice's Blake Shelton) had a heated exchange with a couple dining at a Nashville steakhouse... things got so nasty, she dumped salad on a woman!

Apparently Miranda Lambert Dumped Her Salad All Over a Woman Last Night https://t.co/NZPLQSrm2L pic.twitter.com/2VzT1nsFlW — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) February 13, 2019

Parents are saying their toddlers are developing British accents from watching shows like Peppa Pig and Thomas and Friends.

American parents say their children are speaking in the British accent after watching too much Peppa Pighttps://t.co/9mmBvYzqwd pic.twitter.com/CrPI3wePEe — ITV News (@itvnews) February 12, 2019

Michael Jackson's niece says Wade Robson's Leaving Neverland abuse claims are all lies.

Brandi Jackson airs out Wade Robson, accusing him of lying in his Michael Jackson documentary, that she dated Wade for seven years, and he cheated on her [PHOTOS> https://t.co/rBInkAWSvO pic.twitter.com/1jGMYankoX — Hip-HopVibe.com (@HipHopVibe1) February 12, 2019

