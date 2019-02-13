The Ish You Missed: Dame Dash Apologizes

And a country star dumps salad on a woman during a fight!

February 13, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Dame Dash is making amends... but why? And a country star dumps salad on a woman during a fight! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Dame Dash apologized in a video to Jay-Z, Jim Jones, and Kareem Biggs. It was really weird... some people are saying he was forced to do it by the Illuminati. He's very arrogant and usually never apologizes. 



Country singer Miranda Lambert (who was married to The Voice's Blake Shelton) had a heated exchange with a couple dining at a Nashville steakhouse... things got so nasty, she dumped salad on a woman! 

Parents are saying their toddlers are developing British accents from watching shows like Peppa Pig and Thomas and Friends. 

Michael Jackson's niece says Wade Robson's Leaving Neverland abuse claims are all lies. 

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

