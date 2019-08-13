The Ish You Missed: You Might Know Cyntoia Brown's Hubby

You might know Cyntoia Brown's hubby! Plus, Antonio Brown's helmet and frost bite drama! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Cyntoia Brown was released from prison last week... and she was picked up by her husband J. Long, the rapper formerly of Pretty Ricky!

The NFL regular season kicks off soon... and Antonio Brown hasn't been able to practice due to frost bite on his feet... from a cryotherapy chamber! He's also on the cover of Madden 20 which means the Madden Curse is alive and well... which also features the logo for the game called FROST BITE! Whaaaaat?!? There was also that whole case with his helmet...

An actor who appeared in Katy Perry's 2010 video for Teenage Dream is accusing her of misconduct... he says she pulled down his pants in front of everyone at a party!

Our thoughts and prayers are with Denise Santana's family... she died after driving off a cliff in Plainville. She's from New Britain and a friend of Stevey's.

