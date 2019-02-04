The Ish You Missed: Crooks Cash Out Via Fake Super Bowl Tickets

Crooks cash out on fake Super Bowl tickets. Plus, a beer truck overturns... you can guess what happened, LOL! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

A driver in Thailand overturned a truck with 80,000 cans of beer sending people into a looting frenzy!

Locals caught 'cleaning up' after beer truck carrying 80,000 cans overturns in Thailand https://t.co/XVKi8NeFga — The Independent (@Independent) January 22, 2019

By the time the Super Bowl kicked off yesterday, ticket prices ranged from $2000-$5000! Crooks were counterfeiting tickets and selling them for big bucks. Law enforcement officials say that the fake tickets and merchandise are a $24 million business for criminals.

Police are looking for a man who made off with over $750K after scamming friends and family with fake #SuperBowl tickets: https://t.co/U5PjCs6CHg pic.twitter.com/5eRzD8dcKe — Complex (@Complex) February 2, 2019

And don't feel bad for the Los Angeles Rams. They may have lost, but they each made a $59,000 bonus for playing. Patriots got a $118,000 bonus.

Here's how much money the winners—and losers—of this year's Super Bowl will take home. https://t.co/tuUoqCcFuY — CNBC Make It (@CNBCMakeIt) February 3, 2019

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated their daughter, Stormi's 1st birthday. And Kylie got fans all excited when she posted this pic... (but she later replied that she's NOT pregnant, though!)

baby #2? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 2, 2019 at 9:08pm PST

A mural dedicated to Colin Kaepernick was demolished over the weekend just before the Super Bowl.

Stand With #KaeperBowl: Colin Kaepernick's ATL Mural Conveniently Destroyed Days Before #SuperBowl, 7 More Murals Being Painted In Response https://t.co/uNTqn90Hru



(Getty) pic.twitter.com/VDozivi9xa — Bossip (@Bossip) February 3, 2019

