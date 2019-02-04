The Ish You Missed: Crooks Cash Out Via Fake Super Bowl Tickets

And free beer in the streets!

February 4, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Crooks cash out on fake Super Bowl tickets. Plus, a beer truck overturns... you can guess what happened, LOL! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

A driver in Thailand overturned a truck with 80,000 cans of beer sending people into a looting frenzy! 

By the time the Super Bowl kicked off yesterday, ticket prices ranged from $2000-$5000! Crooks were counterfeiting tickets and selling them for big bucks. Law enforcement officials say that the fake tickets and merchandise are a $24 million business for criminals. 

And don't feel bad for the Los Angeles Rams. They may have lost, but they each made a $59,000 bonus for playing. Patriots got a $118,000 bonus. 



Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated their daughter, Stormi's 1st birthday. And Kylie got fans all excited when she posted this pic... (but she later replied that she's NOT pregnant, though!) 

baby #2?

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

A mural dedicated to Colin Kaepernick was demolished over the weekend just before the Super Bowl.

