The Ish You Missed: Couple Kicked Off Cruise For Loud Sex

YK Osiris was arrested for aggravated assault and strangulation in Georgia. He was accused of choking and biting his girlfriend's face during a fight.

A German couple is suing a cruise line after saying they were kicked off for having really loud sex. They were on a two-week Caribbean cruise and on the first night, the crew came to their state room alerting them that the captain complained about the noise. They requested to have them removed from the ship! They were left in Barbados where they stayed for two days before getting a flight back to Germany. They're suing for $15,000 to cover their shortened trip and emotional distress.

A German couple's loud sex on a cruise too much for crew members



Newly leaked audio of Eminem reveals lyrics of him siding with Chris Brown over Rihanna's assault on GRAMMY night in 2009.

Lil Kim has a new boo! She's been posting pics... he's a record exec. She looks happy!

