The Ish You Missed: Couple Gets Busy In Back Of Cop Car

An arrested couple gets it on in the back of a cop car! Plus, Tyga and Soulja Boy trade diss tracks! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Tyga went to a radio station in L.A. and dropped a freestyle about Soulja Boy! So Soulja Boy called and they invited him to do the same, so they're going back and forth... Soulja Boy said, "I slept with your baby mama and I played Fortnite with your son."

Who has the better "Thotiana" diss: Tyga or Soulja Boy? https://t.co/31hjYpscWU — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 27, 2019

A Florida cop is suspended after letting a couple--who had been arrested for theft--have sex in the back of the cruiser. He encouraged them and even played Barry White! (Of course this happened in Florida, LOL!)

Florida police officer suspended after suspects' steamy patrol car ride



Cop played Barry White while couple got hot-n-heavy en route to jail. https://t.co/WEyZPVz2Q6 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 23, 2019

T-Pain dropped his new album 1Up with collabs from Lil Wayne, Russ, Boosie, Tory Lanez, and more!

The Mirabal Sisters are getting a street named after them in Manhattan! They were Dominican activists who were assassinated in 1960 during Rafael Trujillo's regime.

Washington Heights Intersection Named For Assassinated Mirabal Sisters https://t.co/LGZAs1MgTc pic.twitter.com/5JxuRVOc6I — Gothamist (@Gothamist) February 11, 2019

