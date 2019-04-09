The Ish You Missed: Country Stars Give Props To Lil Nas X

Country stars are loving Lil Nas X! Plus, more backlash for Kodak Black. And a horrifying gymnastics injury! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Country stars are giving props to Lil Nas X and his viral hit "Old Town Road." (You may have heard the confusion about the song briefly charting on the Billboard Country Chart, but was removed because it "wasn't country enough." Until Billy Ray Cyrus jumped on the remix, ofc!) But Brian from Florida Georgia Line says we shouldn't ask if it's a country song, we should ask is it a GOOD song and he says it's a GOOD SONG! Jimmie Allen says muscians can't control who likes it and where it charts, but the right audience will find it. And Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay says he envisions a whole arena of people bouncing to that song! So take your horse to that Old Town Road, my friends!

Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) discuss mixing musical genres, extending their Vegas residency and more on the #ACMawards red carpet. pic.twitter.com/BCko9OnI8z — billboard (@billboard) April 8, 2019

Kodak Black is getting backlash for comments he made about Nipsey Hussle's longtime girlfriend, Lauren London. He's even now being erased from the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta founded by T.I.!

Kodak Black Yanked From T.I.'s Trap Music Museum Over Lauren London Comments https://t.co/CcCVcrlqMD — TMZ (@TMZ) April 9, 2019

And you may have accidentally seen this on your timeline, and don't watch if this stuff bother you!!! A gymnast named Samantha Cerio broke BOTH her legs during a competition! The video is horrifying! She is now retiring from the sport.

*Graphic content warning*

Horrifying moment gymnast breaks both legs during competitionhttps://t.co/FeJLSkbfxF pic.twitter.com/fdQwbv4qdq — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 9, 2019

