The Ish You Missed: Chrissy Teigen Trolls Trump On Twitter

Chrissy Teigen trolled Trump on Twitter! Plus, it's New York Fashion Week and Stevey has some thoughts! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

A Pennsylvania couple spent $125k that was accidentally deposited in their bank account. They got arrested - they're out on bond.

A couple in Lycoming County is facing theft charges after their bank accidentally deposited more than $100,000 into their account.



State police say Robert and Tiffany Williams spent most of the money on items ranging from an SUV to a race car. https://t.co/AjhFTeI5jQ — WNEP (@WNEP) September 7, 2019

John Legend appeared on an MSNBC special on prison reform, which led to Trump tweeting... he called him boring and referred to Chrissy Teigen (who wasn't even on the special) as John's "foul mouthed wife". Well, Chrissy of course clapped back and started a hashtag trend on Twitter... LOL!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Trump a 'P***y Ass Bitch' After Twitter Spat https://t.co/ftIoLi2JZL — TMZ (@TMZ) September 10, 2019

Gianna Bryant is a middle school basketball player and like a lot of kids, her dad coaches her team... nbd, right? Well, her dad is KOBE BRYANT! And he makes the kids go hard!

And it's New York Fashion Week... Stevey's thoughts? Ashanti was trying to look like Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Kim -- do you have a mirror or a friend? Saweetie was looking great but like Quavo's doll. And Solange was beautiful!

Feeling These #NYFW Getups? Ashanti & Lil Kim Perform At The #PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie Runway Show https://t.co/GhuBpKGmg9



(Xavier Collin/Image Press / Splash News) pic.twitter.com/X3quzLe0aZ — Bossip (@Bossip) September 9, 2019

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!