The Ish You Missed: Chrissy Teigen Trolls Trump On Twitter

September 10, 2019
Chrissy Teigen trolled Trump on Twitter! Plus, it's New York Fashion Week and Stevey has some thoughts! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

A Pennsylvania couple spent $125k that was accidentally deposited in their bank account. They got arrested - they're out on bond. 

John Legend appeared on an MSNBC special on prison reform, which led to Trump tweeting... he called him boring and referred to Chrissy Teigen (who wasn't even on the special) as John's "foul mouthed wife". Well, Chrissy of course clapped back and started a hashtag trend on Twitter... LOL!

Gianna Bryant is a middle school basketball player and like a lot of kids, her dad coaches her team... nbd, right? Well, her dad is KOBE BRYANT! And he makes the kids go hard! 

Two years ago we lost to the same team 22-21 #hardwork #mambas

And it's New York Fashion Week... Stevey's thoughts? Ashanti was trying to look like Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Kim -- do you have a mirror or a friend? Saweetie was looking great but like Quavo's doll. And Solange was beautiful!

