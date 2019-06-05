The Ish You Missed: Chief Keef's 9th Baby Mama is 43!

Chief Keef has 9 baby mamas and one of them is 43! Plus, Ciara spills some tea on Red Table Talk! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

One of Chief Keef's baby mamas (he has nine of them) claims she's in the hole when it comes to child support. She's 43, BTW and he's 23.

Some Russian guys got arrested for trespassing after sneaking into a Polish park without paying the entrance fee. They were drunk and thought they saw a ranger in a bear suit, but it was a REAL bear, LOL!

A survey found that 5% of people are more afraid of ghosts and supernatural creatures than they are of actual living serial killers or deranged people! 40% are more afraid of the real killers, 24% aren't afraid of either, and 13% are equally afraid of both.

Ciara spilled some tea on Red Table Talk. She talked about why she left Future. (But we think she and Russell Wilson are a better couple anyway!)

Ciara opens up about why she split from Future: "I don't like crying all the time. I don't like being sad." https://t.co/AdtU0cX5Za pic.twitter.com/NsTeOjy0VS — Complex (@Complex) June 4, 2019

