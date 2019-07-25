The Ish You Missed: Chief Keef Fathers 10th Kid

Chief Keef is very fertile! Plus, Mo'Nique is still going after Oprah! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Chief Keef is expecting his TENTH child! (Nancy doesn't even wanna look at him, he's so fertile! LOL!)

10 kids by 10 baby mamas ----https://t.co/41zz21gT78 — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) July 24, 2019

A wild bear got into a dumpster outside a legal pot store in Colorado. The bear, named Cheeseburger, tried to get into the bear-proof container which had remaining pot in it... he couldn't get into it, so he decided to roll it out of the alley, LOL!

Cindy Crawford's daughter takes after her mom! Kaia Gerber, who is 17, is a model and just starred in her first music video!

Cindy Crawford's 17-year-old daughter stars in a new music video.https://t.co/WBkBXyRJSV — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) July 24, 2019

Mo'Nique is still going after Oprah!

Ain't Over, My Loves! Mo'Nique Wants Oprah Apology, Sends 'Coward' Criticism To Steve Harvey https://t.co/xQGvqTiMwP



(Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/UVjUnYPQEA — Bossip (@Bossip) July 24, 2019

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!