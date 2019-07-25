The Ish You Missed: Chief Keef Fathers 10th Kid

July 25, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Michael Klinski/Argus Leader/USA/SIPA

Entertainment
Features
Shows

Chief Keef is very fertile! Plus, Mo'Nique is still going after Oprah! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Chief Keef is expecting his TENTH child! (Nancy doesn't even wanna look at him, he's so fertile! LOL!)

A wild bear got into a dumpster outside a legal pot store in Colorado. The bear, named Cheeseburger, tried to get into the bear-proof container which had remaining pot in it... he couldn't get into it, so he decided to roll it out of the alley, LOL! 

Cindy Crawford's daughter takes after her mom! Kaia Gerber, who is 17, is a model and just starred in her first music video!

Mo'Nique is still going after Oprah!

Hot Morning Crew

