The Ish You Missed: Catholic School Principal Hits The Strip Club

50 Cent is collecting all his bills... LOL! He's after Tony Yayo for what he still owes him.

50 Cent calls Tony Yayo and tells him to pay up: "I've been giving you money for years" https://t.co/MWlaPQ9rlC pic.twitter.com/QoNojwaObr — Rap-Up (@RapUp) June 1, 2019

A Lousiana Catholic school principal accompanied his students on a trip to Washington D.C. But on the trip, he went to a strip club and refused to pay his bill. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication. He's resigned.

A Louisiana Catholic school principal has been arrested after visiting a strip club while on a school field trip to the nation's capital. https://t.co/NjvkVDiXmE — HuffPost (@HuffPost) June 3, 2019

A-Rod was minding his business, er doing his business, in his penthouse apartment in NYC and someone took a photo of him on the toilet! No one knows who took it, but there's an office building across the way with a clear view. He's not taking legal action but says he will invest in some blinds, LOL.

At least he can see the funny side, right? https://t.co/EgUcqAOtx0 — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) June 4, 2019

Tommie Lee from Love & Hip Hop has avoided jail time for allegedly assaulting her daughter.

#LHHATL’s Tommie Lee Avoids 54 Years In Prison For Throwing Daughter Into Locker At Her School; Ordered To Take Residential Recovery Program and a Year of Aftercare With Doctors https://t.co/Rtd0zUDWlj pic.twitter.com/ul6or8i2pi — Hip-HopVibe.com (@HipHopVibe1) May 31, 2019

