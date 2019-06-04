The Ish You Missed: Catholic School Principal Hits The Strip Club

June 4, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

A Catholic school principal sins big time, LOL! Plus, 50 Cent is collecting his bills! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

50 Cent is collecting all his bills... LOL! He's after Tony Yayo for what he still owes him. 

A Lousiana Catholic school principal accompanied his students on a trip to Washington D.C. But on the trip, he went to a strip club and refused to pay his bill. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication. He's resigned. 

A-Rod was minding his business, er doing his business, in his penthouse apartment in NYC and someone took a photo of him on the toilet! No one knows who took it, but there's an office building across the way with a clear view. He's not taking legal action but says he will invest in some blinds, LOL. 

Tommie Lee from Love & Hip Hop has avoided jail time for allegedly assaulting her daughter.

Hot Morning Crew

