The Ish You Missed: Cassie And Alex Fine Tied The Knot!

Cassie and Alex Fine are married! Plus, a guy gets mad about road closures, but ends up winning the lottery! More in the Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

A man was driving from Taunton, MA and was getting really frustrated with road closures forcing him to take an alternate route. He stopped at a gas station and decided to buy a scratch off ticket... he won $10M! He said he said will use the winnings to buy a new home... and he's gonna have a different feeling about taking alternate routes!

A new study found that the average American has visited four other countries besides our own. 29% have never visited any other country. (If you're in college and you have the opportunity to study abroad, try to do it!)

Congrats to Cassie and Alex Fine -- they are officially MARRIED! They're so cute together!

