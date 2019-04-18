The Ish You Missed: CBD-Infused Burger Unveiled For 4/20

April 18, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Photo: iStock/Getty Images Plus

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

A CBD-infused burger is coming on 4/20! Plus, HOW MANY wanna cheat on their wedding day? And finally, a fun remedy for allergies! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Carl's Jr. is the first fast food chain to unveil a CBD-infused cheeseburger. It'll be sold Saturday (4/20, obvi) only in Denver. It's called the Rocky Mountain High Burger. (Is this is cure for or the cause of the munchies?)

According to a survey, 10% of brides and 21% of grooms want to sleep with someone else other than their new spouse on their actual WEDDING DAY. While the majority didn't act on it, 6% of women and 12% of men actually did. BTW, the state where people drink the most at weddings is New Hampshire (10 drinks)! Read more about this survey here

It's allergy season and everyone's sniffling... but who needs medicine? According to scientists in Iran, sex is a way to minimize your allergy symptoms. Sex makes blood vessels in your nose and eyes constrict. 

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles! 

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM! 

Tags: 
the ish you missed
ish you missed
Hot Morning Crew