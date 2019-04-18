The Ish You Missed: CBD-Infused Burger Unveiled For 4/20

A CBD-infused burger is coming on 4/20! Plus, HOW MANY wanna cheat on their wedding day? And finally, a fun remedy for allergies! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Carl's Jr. is the first fast food chain to unveil a CBD-infused cheeseburger. It'll be sold Saturday (4/20, obvi) only in Denver. It's called the Rocky Mountain High Burger. (Is this is cure for or the cause of the munchies?)

Carl's Jr. testing CBD-infused Rocky Mountain High Cheese Burger Delight at Denver location. https://t.co/dXD5YarWAv pic.twitter.com/IiPEKANGvH — ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2019

According to a survey, 10% of brides and 21% of grooms want to sleep with someone else other than their new spouse on their actual WEDDING DAY. While the majority didn't act on it, 6% of women and 12% of men actually did. BTW, the state where people drink the most at weddings is New Hampshire (10 drinks)! Read more about this survey here!

It's allergy season and everyone's sniffling... but who needs medicine? According to scientists in Iran, sex is a way to minimize your allergy symptoms. Sex makes blood vessels in your nose and eyes constrict.

For all of us hayfever and allergy sufferers this could be the best news in years. Thank you science, now I don't need a cure.... I may plant a Western Red Cedar in my yard now and surround it with ragweeds. https://t.co/p9R1aB6I2y — Jay Truitt (@dcpolicy) April 17, 2019

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!