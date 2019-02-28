The Ish You Missed: Cardi's M&G Is Money Moves

Gotta have bands in the coupe if you wanna meet Cardi B! Plus, a dangerous "Momo Challenge" is targeting children. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Cardi B is charging HOW MUCH for meet-n-greets?!?! People are outraged that her VIP package at Madison Square Garden costs $1200! It's more than Rihanna, Beyonce, and Nicki Minaj! It includes all kinds of perks like side stage seats, photo op, champagne, after party, and more.

The Leaving Neverland documentary airs on HBO this weekend. Michael Jackson's family is really upset. (This June will mark ten years since his death.) His brothers are dismayed that those who testified in the past that Michael did nothing wrong are now changing their story. His estate is suing HBO. And now Oprah will be interviewing accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

There is a nefarious "Momo Challenge" going around the internet which preys on young children, threatening them with violence if they don't complete potentially dangerous activities. It's hidden in YouTube videos, even ones geared toward kids! It's very frightening.

