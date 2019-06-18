The Ish You Missed: Cardi B's Twerking Wardrobe Malfunction

Cardi B twerked so hard she ripped her outfit! Plus, want a bikini that looks like hands covering your boobs? You're in luck! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Surviving R. Kelly won an MTV Award for Best Documentary last night.

"Because of your courage, you created change - and you survived." #SurvivingRKelly wins Best Documentary at the #MTVAwards. pic.twitter.com/uoA3Oq5Eda — MTV (@MTV) June 18, 2019

There's a new bikini out that looks like two hands are covering your boobs. And it's very sheer material so unless someone gets really close, all they will see is bare hands. It's $326.

Sexy hands bikini makes it look like you're sunbathing topless https://t.co/FiFrtCfWtV pic.twitter.com/cUy2rllEW9 — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) June 17, 2019

Cardi B was at a music festival and twerked so hard, she had an obvious wardrobe malfunction right down her backside... so real quick she put on a bathrobe and continued the performance.

Dominican artist Natti Natasha sent Rob Kardashian a "Happy Father's Day" message and Khloe was all nosy asking who she is...

Rob Kardashian has been getting ~flirtatious~ with Natti Natasha, and Khloe Kardashian had some questions. https://t.co/SaZ8xETxuN — E! News (@enews) June 17, 2019

