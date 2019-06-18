The Ish You Missed: Cardi B's Twerking Wardrobe Malfunction

June 18, 2019
Hot Morning Crew
Cardi B performs onstage as Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi at Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

Presley Ann, Getty

Cardi B twerked so hard she ripped her outfit! Plus, want a bikini that looks like hands covering your boobs? You're in luck! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Surviving R. Kelly won an MTV Award for Best Documentary last night. 

There's a new bikini out that looks like two hands are covering your boobs. And it's very sheer material so unless someone gets really close, all they will see is bare hands. It's $326. 

Cardi B was at a music festival and twerked so hard, she had an obvious wardrobe malfunction right down her backside... so real quick she put on a bathrobe and continued the performance. 

Dominican artist Natti Natasha sent Rob Kardashian a "Happy Father's Day" message and Khloe was all nosy asking who she is... 

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

