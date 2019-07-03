The Ish You Missed: Cardi B: "Don't Put My Dad On TV!"
Cardi B warns reporters not to film her family! Plus, Nicki Minaj's mom releases a song... and it's GOOD! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!
Nicki Minaj's mom, Carol Maraj, has a record out! It's an '80s-flavored dance track.
.@NICKIMINAJ's mother Carol Maraj just came through with a brand new single!--— HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) July 2, 2019
What do you think of it? --https://t.co/2hS0pBB0cm
A woman got revenge on her boyfriend... by leaving a $5000 meal gratuity on her boyfriend's credit card!
A woman who gave a waitress in Clearwater a $5,000 tip has been arrested, as deputies say she used a credit card in her boyfriend's name to get back at him for not buying her a plane ticket to New York. https://t.co/aX1gyZ9DVS— FOX61 (@FOX61News) July 3, 2019
Cardi B was out with her family, sans makeup, and she was approached by a Dominican reporter... Cardi politely declined an interview and asked them to not put her dad on camera!
The Bronx and all its glory lol RT @TeaLalaReport: Reporter and Cardi b get in heated exchange after the reporter fails to listen "Do not put my dad on tv" #tea pic.twitter.com/MIOQZ0lgED— Cy (@LesbianicCyborg) June 28, 2019
Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!
Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!
Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!