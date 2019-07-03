The Ish You Missed: Cardi B: "Don't Put My Dad On TV!"

July 3, 2019
Hot Morning Crew
Cardi B performs onstage at the 2019 BET Awards

Kevin Winter / Staff

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Cardi B warns reporters not to film her family! Plus, Nicki Minaj's mom releases a song... and it's GOOD! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Nicki Minaj's mom, Carol Maraj, has a record out! It's an '80s-flavored dance track. 

A woman got revenge on her boyfriend... by leaving a $5000 meal gratuity on her boyfriend's credit card! 

Cardi B was out with her family, sans makeup, and she was approached by a Dominican reporter... Cardi politely declined an interview and asked them to not put her dad on camera!

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles! 

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM! 

Tags: 
the ish you missed
ish you missed
Hot Morning Crew