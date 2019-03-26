The Ish You Missed: Is Cardi B Cancelled?

The internet is outraged at something Cardi B revealed! Plus, someone still has a PERFECT March Madness bracket! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Is Cardi B cancelled? The internet started the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB after the rapper revealed that she used to drug men and then rob them back in the day!

Cardi B says she used to ask men, "Oh yeah, you want to f**k me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let's go back to this hotel," then drug and rob them.



Cardi's confession started #SurvivingCardiB: https://t.co/p14WJWDQ7l pic.twitter.com/nDOKPyi1ph — Complex (@Complex) March 26, 2019

Someone out there still has the perfect March Madness bracket! The odds at this point in the tournament is 281.5 trillion to 1! He didn't even realize it until people contacted him because he wasn't monitoring it. (In case you're wondering, he's got Gonzaga going all the way.)

What's the secret to having a the perfect NCAA bracket?



Greg, a 40-year-old neuropsychologist, has perfect picks so far and says he got it by "watching a lot of Big 10 basketball...and a lot of luck." pic.twitter.com/IxqbiK3J3M — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 26, 2019

A woman spent $50,000 to clone her poodle. She ended up with three "copies." She plans to continue making clones so that he can "live forever."

EXCLUSIVE: How mother-of-four shelled out $50K to clone her beloved toy poodle resulting in three identical puppies https://t.co/XSvFgnCC1e — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 20, 2019

