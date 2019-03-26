The Ish You Missed: Is Cardi B Cancelled?

Plus, someone out there still has a PERFECT bracket!

March 26, 2019
Hot Morning Crew
Cardi B performs onstage at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

Emma McIntyre, Getty

The internet is outraged at something Cardi B revealed! Plus, someone still has a PERFECT March Madness bracket! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Is Cardi B cancelled? The internet started the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB after the rapper revealed that she used to drug men and then rob them back in the day! 

Someone out there still has the perfect March Madness bracket! The odds at this point in the tournament is 281.5 trillion to 1! He didn't even realize it until people contacted him because he wasn't monitoring it. (In case you're wondering, he's got Gonzaga going all the way.)

A woman spent $50,000 to clone her poodle. She ended up with three "copies." She plans to continue making clones so that he can "live forever."

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM! 

 

 

