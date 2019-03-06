The Ish You Missed: Can Dogs Sniff Out Cancer?

Can dogs sniff out cancer? Plus, we're not crying -- YOU'RE crying!! This teen did something very generous for his friend! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!



Johnny Walker won a boxing match and celebrated by doing the worm... but then he hurt himself doing that! He took a W and an L at the same time!

There's a company in Florida that trains dogs to sniff out cancer! (Dogs have 300 million smell receptors!) Some are trained to sniff the most common cancers while others are trained on breast and lung cancer. And these dogs are 99% accurate!

A teen in Arkansas has always wanted an electric wheelchair, but his parents haven't been able to afford it. But his best friend secretly saved money for two years from a part-time job to buy him one!

Love & Hip Hop's Joseline Hernandez is putting her married baby daddy on blast for allegedly trying to creep on Facetime. Stevie J posted a pic with wife, Faith Evans... and messy Joseline had to comment!!!!

