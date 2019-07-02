The Ish You Missed: Blueface Kicked His Mom Out The House

July 2, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

imageSPACE © Sipa USA

Blueface kicked his mom outta the house! Plus, there's a fanny pack that holds wine! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Wait, what!?!? Blueface kicked his mom and his sister out of his house!

Fanny packs are back and Target has upped the game with a fanny pack cooler... that's big enough to hold a bottle of wine! 

It never fails this time of year... about 300 people per day go to the ER with firework-related injuries. Here's tips to stay safe around fireworks: Make sure they're legal where you are. Never let young kids play with them or set them off! Never aim fireworks at people. Never place any part of your body over a firework while lighting it, especially your face. Always have water or a hose ready in case of a fire. And finally, don't try to re-light a dud. 

Did you see the rainbow jumpsuit Wendy Williams wore to Pride? 

