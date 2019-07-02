The Ish You Missed: Blueface Kicked His Mom Out The House

Blueface kicked his mom outta the house! Plus, there's a fanny pack that holds wine! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Wait, what!?!? Blueface kicked his mom and his sister out of his house!

Blueface calls his mom a "clout chaser" after a video shows him kicking her and his sister out of his home.



One of his girlfriends reportedly refused to greet his mom, which kicked off the whole ordeal: https://t.co/v0EwpkYISI pic.twitter.com/Ui5ffgfw7j — Complex (@Complex) July 1, 2019

Fanny packs are back and Target has upped the game with a fanny pack cooler... that's big enough to hold a bottle of wine!

TBH, this summer accessory might be the most essential of them all. --https://t.co/jcSikbE8HQ — Glamour (@glamourmag) June 26, 2019

It never fails this time of year... about 300 people per day go to the ER with firework-related injuries. Here's tips to stay safe around fireworks: Make sure they're legal where you are. Never let young kids play with them or set them off! Never aim fireworks at people. Never place any part of your body over a firework while lighting it, especially your face. Always have water or a hose ready in case of a fire. And finally, don't try to re-light a dud.

FIREWORKS DANGER: At their annual safety conference, CPSC demonstrates the hazards of misusing fireworks ahead of these July 4 celebrations. https://t.co/3i6kDtSoPg pic.twitter.com/xl8A6zMyCl — ABC News (@ABC) June 27, 2019

Did you see the rainbow jumpsuit Wendy Williams wore to Pride?

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!