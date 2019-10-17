The Ish You Missed: Big Sean Opens Up About Heart Illness

Big Sean says holistic treatment cured him. Plus, Sweden's microchip is CRAY! And Jennifer Aniston broke records on Instagram! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Sweden has introduced a microchip for residents... it goes in your hand and has your keys, ID, wallet - everything! Whoa!

Two Jennifers are in the news... Jennifer Lawrence is getting married this weekend to Cooke Maroney. For drinks, they're having bourbon Old Fashioneds and gin cucumber lavender champagnes.

And then Jennifer Aniston made history when she joined Instagram on Tuesday. She posted an epic selfie with the Friends cast and broke the record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers -- five hours and sixteen minutes. She's now up to 11.7 million followers... and counting!

Big Sean is getting ready to release his fifth studio album. He's opening up about personal issues like being diagnosed with a life-threatening heart disease when he was just a teen. He went to holistic doctor and says he was cured.

