The Ish You Missed: Biebs Challenges Tom Cruise To A Fight

Biebs challenges Tom Cruise to a fight... LOL! Plus, would your kids eat more veggies with "salad frosting"? More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Justin Bieber wants to challenge Tom Cruise to a fight... LOL! Uh, Tom does all his own stunts. We think Tom would win this in a second.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

And of course Conor McGregor had to troll, LOL!

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

A Pakastan International Airlines flight waited to take off from London to Islamabad... because a woman thought the emergency exit was the restroom. Oops!

Woman on Pakistan airlines flight opens emergency exit door thinking it’s toilethttps://t.co/eLlToBljwD pic.twitter.com/5Nk4RDfX2s — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) June 9, 2019

Wanna get your kids to eat more salad? Kraft has repackaged ranch dressing as "Salad Frosting" with bright colors and everything, LOL!

Salad "Frosting" is just classic ranch repackaged in a frosting container. https://t.co/8WHM9YMBM0 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) June 10, 2019

Indya Moore, who plays Angel Evangelista on Pose, stomped on a re-elect Trump sign. She went HAM!

'Pose' Actor Indya Moore Gets in Fight with Trump Supporter https://t.co/rDc3acZW1A — TMZ (@TMZ) June 10, 2019

