The Ish You Missed: Biebs Challenges Tom Cruise To A Fight

June 11, 2019
Biebs challenges Tom Cruise to a fight... LOL! Plus, would your kids eat more veggies with "salad frosting"? More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Justin Bieber wants to challenge Tom Cruise to a fight... LOL! Uh, Tom does all his own stunts. We think Tom would win this in a second. 

And of course Conor McGregor had to troll, LOL!

A Pakastan International Airlines flight waited to take off from London to Islamabad... because a woman thought the emergency exit was the restroom. Oops!

Wanna get your kids to eat more salad? Kraft has repackaged ranch dressing as "Salad Frosting" with bright colors and everything, LOL!

Indya Moore, who plays Angel Evangelista on Pose, stomped on a re-elect Trump sign. She went HAM! 

