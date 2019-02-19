The Ish You Missed: Bid On Julian Edelman's Beard Trimmings!

Want a bag of Edelman's beard trimmings? Plus, 50 Cent's life was threatened by a cop! And tons more in today's Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Actor Michael Rapaport started a random beef with Meek Mill calling him a "trash rapper." He went on a whole Twitter rant. Meek responded saying the actor wanted a selfie with him.

Meek Mill responds to Michael Rapaport calling him a "trash rapper." https://t.co/nIj25YZYwk pic.twitter.com/7DuEshjuw8 — Complex (@Complex) February 18, 2019

After winning the Super Bowl, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman went on The Ellen Show with his bushy beard and Ellen shaved it off. He donated $10k to the Boys & Girls Club. Those beard trimmings are now up for auction!

Julian Edelman's Used Beard Clippings Pass $2,000 Mark In Charity Auction https://t.co/NfScRP3TiY — TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2019

A Twitter user asked a random question on social media about adulting that sparked an intense viral discussion... LOL! How many towels do YOU own?

Everyone Is Genuinely Confused About How Many Towels A Couple Should Own https://t.co/JisIZFE2Hx — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 18, 2019

An NYPD officer is under investigation for ordering cops to shoot 50 Cent on sight!

New York police precinct commander under investigation for reportedly urging his officers to shoot rapper 50 Cent. https://t.co/PyzLivi1OQ pic.twitter.com/oFZDEpyptn — ABC News (@ABC) February 19, 2019

