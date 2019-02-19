The Ish You Missed: Bid On Julian Edelman's Beard Trimmings!

Plus, a cop wants 50 Cent dead?!??

February 19, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Want a bag of Edelman's beard trimmings? Plus, 50 Cent's life was threatened by a cop! And tons more in today's Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Actor Michael Rapaport started a random beef with Meek Mill calling him a "trash rapper." He went on a whole Twitter rant. Meek responded saying the actor wanted a selfie with him. 



After winning the Super Bowl, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman went on The Ellen Show with his bushy beard and Ellen shaved it off. He donated $10k to the Boys & Girls Club. Those beard trimmings are now up for auction! 

A Twitter user asked a random question on social media about adulting that sparked an intense viral discussion... LOL! How many towels do YOU own? 

An NYPD officer is under investigation for ordering cops to shoot 50 Cent on sight! 

